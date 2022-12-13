Connecticut Hospitals Feeling Strain of ‘Tripledemic'

Around the country, hospital capacity limits are being strained, and it’s no different here in Connecticut.

A combination of several illnesses is leading to a high number of hospitalizations, forcing many medical facilities to increase capacity.

Some call it the “Tripledemic.” A simultaneous surge in RSV, influenza and COVID-19. As temperatures have dropped, health officials say cases of these respiratory illnesses have gone up.

“The numbers started rising, really with the first cold snap that we had,” said Hartford HealthCare Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Ulysses Wu.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

With the uptick, emergency rooms and ICUs are filling up and because of that, some Connecticut hospitals are at or nearing capacity.

“We are seeing increasing volumes that we’ve never seen before,” said UConn Health’s John Dempsey Hospital COO Caryl Ryan.

Just how high is John Dempsey Hospital’s capacity right now?

“I would put it that we are over 100%,” Ryan said.

They’re not alone. Yale New Haven Hospital recently told NBC News their ICU is also at 100% capacity. Now with respiratory cases escalating, the Department of Public Health is again urging people to get flu and COVID vaccinations.

“This is your opportunity, before the holidays are upon us, to get yourself protected. To protect yourself, your family, and particularly the older people in your life,” the state’s Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a taped public service announcement.

According to the CDC, this year’s flu alone has led to 120,000 hospitalizations nationwide. It's perhaps the worst flu season in over a decade.

“This is probably one of our more robust seasons of influenza since probably the 2010 or 2011 season,” Wu said.

On Tuesday, Governor Lamont said he is not considering reinstating a mask mandate, but Wu is asking people to consider using one indoors.

“Especially if you care for those who may not be able to tolerate a respiratory illness well,” Wu said.

Despite the current strain, hospitals we spoke with today say they are ready.

"Right now, we are very challenged, but we have been dealing with the challenge," said Ryan, explaining that John Dempsey Hospital is looking at ways to increase capacity.

Hartford HealthCare says it has a surge plan.

"We do expect these numbers to rise, but right now we can certainly handle it," Wu said.

How long could this strain last? Tough to tell, however Wu says he expects the flu season to peak earlier this year in late January as opposed to mid-February.