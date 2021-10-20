Connecticut Lawmaker Arrested Amid Probe of West Haven Spending

A Connecticut state legislator who works as an aide to the West Haven City Council was arrested Tuesday by the FBI amid scrutiny of the city's spending of federal pandemic relief money, officials said.

State Rep. Michael DiMassa, 30, of West Haven, is accused of defrauding the City of West Haven of more than $600,000, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. He was released on a $250,000 bond.

Federal officials said DiMassa and another individual formed Compass Investment Group, LLC in January. A month later, the company billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed, federal officials said.

Between February and September, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70, according to federal officials .

DiMassa is accused of making several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group LLC bank account, some of which were made shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash “buy-in” of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino, according to the office of the U.S Attorney's Office in Connecticut.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General for Investigations are investigating.

Last week, Mayor Nancy Rossi posted a video on the city's YouTube page saying that she had come across several large expenditures that might be fraudulent and had requested a forensic investigation of the city's spending of federal pandemic relief funds.

West Haven's share of the $2.2 trillion in stimulus funding from the CARES Act has been more than $1.15 million so far, according to the state Office of Policy and Management.

Charles Grady, a spokesman for the FBI in New Haven, told Hearst Connecticut Media last week that agents visited City Hall on Friday, but would not confirm whether an investigation was underway.

Rossi, who is also a certified public accountant, last week acknowledged using some relief funding to pay City Hall employees overtime for working on pandemic-related tasks, but said that is a proper use of the money. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the mayor.

DiMassa was first elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in 2016, representing West Haven and New Haven. He serves as the House vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with DiMiassa's legislative spokesperson.

According to his legislative website, DiMassa currently works as a legislative aide to the West Haven City Council, as well as the Council's Clerk. He previously worked as an assistant to the mayor until 2013, before being appointed administrative aide to the West Haven Registrar of Voters.

Gov. Ned Lamont was asked about the arrest of DiMassa during a news conference Wednesday.

“I just heard about that but public service is a public trust and we're putting a lot of resources to work and I think people have a right to make sure that those resources are going to people in need,” Lamont said. “I can tell you that OPM and (Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw” are going right at this in terms of a forensic audit, they've already hired folks to do the audit, we'll look at West Haven, we'll look beyond if need to look beyond, but I want to give people confidence that this money is being invested appropriately and not siphoned off.”