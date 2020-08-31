minimum wage

Connecticut Minimum Wage to Increase on Tuesday

SHUTTERSTOCK

Connecticut's minimum wage is set to increase from $11.00 per hour to $12.00 per hour beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The increase comes after Gov. Ned Lamont championed a law last year that schedules gradual increases in the state's minimum wage over the next several years.

The law, Public Act 19-4, requires the minimum wage to increase five times over a five-year period.

Local

When the law was signed on May 28, 2019, the minimum wage was $10.10.

“Nobody working a full-time job should live in poverty,” Lamont said. “For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest-earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses in our communities.”

The next increase will be on Aug. 1, 2021, and the minimum wage will increase to $13.00 per hour.

This article tagged under:

minimum wageConnecticutincrease
