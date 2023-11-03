Connecticut municipalities prepare for Election Day

Final preparations are underway in Connecticut ahead of Election Day.

“In our business, Election Day is like the Superbowl,” Derby Town Clerk Marc Garofalo said. “I think everybody is ready to go, our poll workers are all set, they will have final training on Monday evening.”

On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls and elect the next local officials.

“What a lot of people don’t seem to understand is their property taxes, their school funding, the potholes in the road, these decisions are made by the people we are electing on Tuesday,” Deputy Secretary of the State Jacqueline Kozin said.

There are 169 municipalities in Connecticut having elections. Here is everything you need to know about where and how to vote, and information on two notable elections.

In several locations, residents will have a new mayor for the first time in several years.

In Wallingford, Mayor William Dickinson is retiring after 40 years. Depending on election results, the town could have the state’s youngest mayor in office.

In Waterbury, four candidates are vying for the mayoral seat after Mayor Neil O’Leary announced he wasn’t seeking re-election.

In the Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin is leaving his post after two terms.