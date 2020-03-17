Connecticut Post Mall to Close Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford will temporarily close to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure will take effect Thursday, March 19. Company officials did not give a specific date for reopening, but said they would monitor the status of COVID-19 in their area.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring bars and restaurants to close, except to provide takeout and delivery services. He has not made any closure requirements for malls and said any decision to require the closure of shopping malls would be done in conjunction with the governors of neighboring states.

So far, 68 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, though health experts believe the actual number of cases is much higher.