Connecticut Post Mall to Implement ‘Parental Guidance Required' Program

The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford is now requiring those under the age of 17 to be accompanied by a supervising adult over 21 years old during certain hours as a part of their "parental guidance required" program.

The program will be effective starting Friday and lasting through Jan. 3, a mall spokesperson said.

Those under 17 years of age who are unsupervised before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and before 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday must leave the mall by that time or be accompanied by an adult.

One adult may accompany four youths, according to a mall spokesperson. The adult has to stay with them while at the mall.

Proof of age, such as a driver's license or ID, may be required for those under 17 and supervising adults. Those who can't provide proof of age will be asked to leave the mall.

