Connecticut Puerto Ricans blast joke made during Trump rally

Puerto Ricans in Connecticut are expressing hurt and outrage over comments a comedian made during a rally in support for former President Donald Trump.

Comedian and podcast host Tony Hinchcliffe compared Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage” during Trump’s event Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

“This is about respecting a community, respecting our culture, this is plainly offensive,” CICD Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. Hartford Chapter Director Amilcar Hernandez said.

Hernandez and others said the state was demeaning and disregards the contributions Puerto Ricans have made to the country.

“Not only [do] we have supreme court justices, now we have NASA astronauts, we have politicians, we have doctors, we have lawyers,” Hernandez said.

Reps. Minnie Gonzalez (D-Hartford) and Juan Candelaria (D-New Haven) also issued a joint statement condemning the comments.

“Respect for all people should be non-negotiable, regardless of political affiliation or platform,” they said. “Puerto Rico's unique history and culture as a U.S. territory deserve acknowledgment, not mockery.”

Trump’s campaign issued a statement saying the joke does not reflect his views or those of the campaign.

Some Puerto Ricans still think he bears some responsibility for comments made during his campaign event.

“If one of my board members makes a remark that is not acceptable, not only would he be liable, I think the president, too, should be liable as the leader,” CICD Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. Hartford Chapter President Samuel Vega said.

Connecticut has the largest share of Puerto Ricans by a percentage of the state’s population.

Connecticut Republicans had varying reactions.

When reached for comment, Senate candidate Matthew Corey criticized the media for focusing on what he called a distraction.

He said reporters should focus more attention on his race against Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and their stances on the economy, immigration, energy policy and other issues.

George Logan, running for the 5th Congressional District, took the social media platform X to criticize the statements.

“Sadly we continue to experience racist, degrading comments – across the political spectrum – and they must be called our and shut down,” he said in the post.

Connecticut's 5th Congressional District is the vibrant community we love thanks in large part to the contributions of our Puerto Rican friends and neighbors and the special relationship that binds us to Puerto Rico.



Sadly, we continue to experience racist, degrading comments -… — George Logan (@GSLoganCT) October 28, 2024

His opponent Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) said Republicans can’t separate their opposition to the comments from their support for Trump.

“I think it’s just as bad if they have someone on stage and don’t give them any parameters or give them the position to say something like that,” she said.