SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Connecticut Residents Encouraged To Shop Small This Saturday

By Caroline LeCour

Sign reads 'Shop local now so you can shop local forever'
NBC Connecticut

This Saturday, state residents are encouraged to shop local for Small Business Saturday.

After the bustle of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to highlight Connecticut small businesses and local shops, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"While people in Connecticut should be supporting their Main Street businesses every day of the year, this Saturday is a day where we should all go out of our way to thank our local mom and pop shops for supporting our communities by purchasing and promoting their local products and services,” said Andy Markowski, NFIB State Director for Connecticut.

According to NFIB, 62% of small business owners say supply chain disruptions are worsening, with 90% of owners expecting the problem to grow for the next 5 months or longer.

NFIB also reports that the percentage of small-business owners expecting better business has fallen to a net negative 37%, a decline of 17 points and its lowest since November of 2012.

Local

subway 1 hour ago

Subway Sandwich Chain Co-Founder Peter Buck Dies at 90

Middletown 2 hours ago

16 Additional Charges Following Middletown SWAT Incident: Police

The COVID-19 pandemic haven't helped foot traffic to small businesses either, with many shoppers resorting to online alternatives for the holiday season.

“The challenges of the COVID pandemic haven’t gone away, they have just morphed as the pandemic progressed. First, it was mandated shutdowns and layoffs. Now, our small business owners face unprecedented job openings they can’t fill and supply chain issues that are disrupting their ability to provide products and services in a timely manner,” said Markowski.

This article tagged under:

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us