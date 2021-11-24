Connecticut Residents Encouraged To Shop Small This Saturday

This Saturday, state residents are encouraged to shop local for Small Business Saturday.

After the bustle of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to highlight Connecticut small businesses and local shops, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

"While people in Connecticut should be supporting their Main Street businesses every day of the year, this Saturday is a day where we should all go out of our way to thank our local mom and pop shops for supporting our communities by purchasing and promoting their local products and services,” said Andy Markowski, NFIB State Director for Connecticut.

'Tis the season...to #ShopSmall! 🛍️



Shop at local, independent businesses this 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟳 and throughout the holidays to show support for those who create jobs and contribute to your community.



👉 Learn more: https://t.co/UIbDwh2Wci pic.twitter.com/j2gUU25uvN — SBA (@SBAgov) November 23, 2021

According to NFIB, 62% of small business owners say supply chain disruptions are worsening, with 90% of owners expecting the problem to grow for the next 5 months or longer.

NFIB also reports that the percentage of small-business owners expecting better business has fallen to a net negative 37%, a decline of 17 points and its lowest since November of 2012.

The COVID-19 pandemic haven't helped foot traffic to small businesses either, with many shoppers resorting to online alternatives for the holiday season.

“The challenges of the COVID pandemic haven’t gone away, they have just morphed as the pandemic progressed. First, it was mandated shutdowns and layoffs. Now, our small business owners face unprecedented job openings they can’t fill and supply chain issues that are disrupting their ability to provide products and services in a timely manner,” said Markowski.