Connecticut Shoreline Gears Up For The Sound on Sound Music Festival

A brand new festival is bringing music to the Connecticut shoreline with artists for everyone to enjoy.

Sound on Sound musical festival will feature two stages and over 22 bands including Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, The National, Black Pumas, Ziggy Marley, Zach Bryan and much more.

Attendants can also explore wine options at Seaside Wine Grove, craft beer at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall, cocktails at Shaken & Stirred and locally curated eats at multiple booths.

The concert will be hosted rain or shine at Seaside Park in Bridgeport on Sept 24 and 25.

The festival will be open for all ages and children 5 and younger are admitted free with a purchase of an adult ticket.

Tickets are available for purchase on their website, starting at $259 for two-day general admission.

Tickets include access to craft food, beer, and wine on the premises as well as free water stations throughout the grounds.

Customers can also purchase a two-day parking pass or a shuttle pass to and from the venue.

For tickets and more information, visit the Sound on Sound website.

