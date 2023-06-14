Connecticut to observe Juneteenth as a legal holiday this year

Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation declaring Juneteenth as a legal state holiday beginning this year.

Juneteenth Independence Day takes place on June 19 every year - it's the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., according to the governor's office.

“For far too long, Juneteenth and the end of slavery have not been truly appreciated as a major part of United States history to the extent that they should,” Lamont said. “Embracing this history is an important component of educating everyone about how our nation was built and the significance of what this day means. When we ignore the impact of slavery, we ignore who we are as Americans and the extraordinary injustice that it created."

"Making Juneteenth a legal state holiday does not erase the cruelty of slavery, however it makes it clear that Connecticut acknowledges this gross injustice in our collective history and recognizes its impact," he continued.

The law took effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The governor said the decision to close schools on Juneteenth will be made by each school district. Lamont's office said that each local and regional board of education that remains open will have to provide a "suitable educational program" to observe the holiday.

If Juneteenth falls on a Saturday, the legal state holiday will be on the prior Friday and if it falls on a Sunday, the legal state holiday will be on the following Monday, the governor's office said.

State offices will be closed for the day, as well as most banks and credit unions.

The legislation passed last year with near unanimous support in the General Assembly, with a vote of 148 to 1 in the House and 35 to 1 in the Senate.