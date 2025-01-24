Hartford

Connecticut's kid governor hopes to end bullying

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

On Friday, Keudy Martinez from Waterbury was sworn in at Connecticut’s 11th kid governor.

Martinez joins a list of outstanding fifth grade boys and girls who look to serve their communities and the state.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“For me to be a leader, it means everything,” Martinez said. “To be supportive and help everyone and encourage them and just be a role model.”

Martinez won the votes of thousands of students during his campaign, which he platformed on school safety and stopping bullying.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I picked my platform because I noticed how schools are not really safe,” he said. “Kids are being bullied nowadays and I wanted to change that.”

He will work alongside his cabinet members to try to change that. The young leaders all ran on different platforms including promoting self-confidence, advocating for mental health, encouraging health eating, littering and protecting endangered animals.

Local

New London 7 mins ago

A year after New London church collapse, development plans underway

West Haven 19 mins ago

Unhoused man arrested for string of burglaries along Connecticut shoreline

“I wanted to make a difference in my community and my state for my fellow students and peers,” Hamden’s Dominic DeVincentis said.

The other members of the cabinet are Dawson Quijada from Washington, Khloe Wilcox from Hartford, Nava Ekstrand from New London, Ryan Deng from North Haven and Warona Sekgoma from East Hartford.

Martinez said he wants to go on to be a government official and maybe even be the president of the United States someday.

This article tagged under:

HartfordConnecticut
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us