Connecticut's kid governor hopes to end bullying

On Friday, Keudy Martinez from Waterbury was sworn in at Connecticut’s 11th kid governor.

Martinez joins a list of outstanding fifth grade boys and girls who look to serve their communities and the state.

“For me to be a leader, it means everything,” Martinez said. “To be supportive and help everyone and encourage them and just be a role model.”

Martinez won the votes of thousands of students during his campaign, which he platformed on school safety and stopping bullying.

“I picked my platform because I noticed how schools are not really safe,” he said. “Kids are being bullied nowadays and I wanted to change that.”

He will work alongside his cabinet members to try to change that. The young leaders all ran on different platforms including promoting self-confidence, advocating for mental health, encouraging health eating, littering and protecting endangered animals.

“I wanted to make a difference in my community and my state for my fellow students and peers,” Hamden’s Dominic DeVincentis said.

The other members of the cabinet are Dawson Quijada from Washington, Khloe Wilcox from Hartford, Nava Ekstrand from New London, Ryan Deng from North Haven and Warona Sekgoma from East Hartford.

Martinez said he wants to go on to be a government official and maybe even be the president of the United States someday.