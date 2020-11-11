Contact Tracing App Rolls Out at Colleges, Universities

We check in every morning,” Annaly Khanthaphixay, CCSU Freshman said.

Logging in to their campus COVID-19 symptom checker survey has been part of CCSU students' daily routine since August.

“We fill out these two questions and it's like do you have any symptoms basically and have you come in a contact that you know of,” Brianna Fisher, CCSU Sophomore said.

If students or faculty answer yes to either of those questions, they're instructed next to make a call to campus officials for more direction on COVID-19 protocols.

Now students at Connecticut state universities and colleges have new COVID-19 technology at their fingertips, an exposure notification app.

State officials made the app available to campuses on Friday, a week before the app will launch to the rest of Connecticut residents.

It's already available in neighboring states like New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“I think it will be useful if people used it properly,” Abigail Pavlinsky, CCSU Sophomore said.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to let you know if you have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for a cumulative of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period in the last 14 days.

If students receive an alert they'll be directed to get in touch with a contact tracer who can instruct them on quarantining and testing.

“I think it'll be nice to know kind of who you're around :14 it'll be nice to know where you got it from if you end up getting it,” Fisher said.

CCSU reports it has between 25% and 30% of its classes in person right now and hopes to be able to have 40% of students back on campus next year. School officials said the app is an added layer of protection.

In an effort to crack down on COVID-19 spreading on Connecticut state colleges and universities after Thanksgiving many campuses like CCSU are deciding to not have students come back onto campus for the remainder of the semester.