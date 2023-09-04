Cooling centers to open as heat wave hits Connecticut

Although summer is coming to an unofficial close with Labor Day weekend wrapping up, Connecticut residents cannot expect the heat wave to let up.

Temperatures over the next few days are forecast to rise close to or into the low 90s, paired with humidity. Governor Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

That means dozens of cooling centers will be opening up at libraries and churches across the state, offering some reprieve for anyone who needs protection from the conditions. They are particularly meant for those most susceptible to the heat, like young children and the elderly who do not have access to air conditioning.

“I walk around with a washcloth, because I sweat a lot. I keep it nice and cold,” Alexander Soler Jr., Hartford, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

People like Soler are already feeling the end of summer sizzle, and deploying tactics to combat the heat.

“Hydrating, lot of water. Lot of water,” Soler said.

A health care worker in Hartford, Soler says he has witnessed a lot of people get sick from hot conditions, especially the elderly.

“I advise them to stay home,” he said.

For those who do not have the luxury of air conditioning, the cooling centers’ doors will be open.

“To have a place where people can come in, sometimes they'll have cots, so that if you're really tired from the heat and have a place to lay down nice and cool,” Lisa Tepper Bates, United Way of Connecticut President and CEO, said. “They often will also have charging facilities for people to charge their cell phones. And as a rule, they will also allow service animals.”

When the hot weather protocol was last activated during a similar heat wave in July, 113 cooling centers opened in the 60 cities and towns, according to Tepper Bates.

“We had hundreds of hits to our website looking for cooling centers,” she said.

United Way of Connecticut refers people to the centers. Since cooling center locations sometimes change, a list of locations will be online at 211CT.org by noon Tuesday when the protocol activates. People can also call 211 for information.

“But also important to remember, if someone is feeling ill or starting to feel confused from the heat, it's very important that they call 911 and go to an emergency room immediately,” Tepper Bates said.

Those who are physically ill are especially vulnerable to the heat, like the 141 people who live at Parkville Care Center in Hartford. The elderly residents have chronic conditions or are in physical rehab.

“The condition per se is a reason why the person has a risk,” Ventura Aquino, Parkville Care Center Registered Nurse Supervisor, said.

It is why staff are carefully keeping each room temperature controlled, vigilant of conditions when the stakes of heat-related illness are so high.

“The maintenance department, they are watching all the rooms that has the proper unit of air conditioning, working perfectly,” Aquino said.

For everyone facing the heat wave, state officials have some safety tips. They say you should keep your body temperature cool, avoid direct sunlight, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and take cool showers or baths. They also advise people to drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.