Corner Pug in West Harford to close in August

The Corner Pug in West Hartford will be serving its last appetizers, meals and drinks next month, closing down after nearly 25 years of business.

Saturday, Aug. 17 will be the last day for the Elmwood institution that greets customers with a casual pub feel and lots of photos of pugs.

Ted Vetter said in a statement that there are several reasons they are not renewing their lease and liquor and food permits.

“Since the pandemic our business plan has changed. Prices have skyrocketed, from chicken wings to insurance coverage, and dramatic labor costs,” Vetter said.

“I’m 75 years old now and I think it’s time to bow out. 25 years operating “The Pug” and 33 years at “Tapas” from 1986. It’s been a good run,” he added.

“I can’t say enough about our staff over the years. Top notch!,” Vetter wrote. “It’s been a pleasure watching them make our customers their first priority.”

The Corner Pug was established in 2001.

It is located at 1046 New Britain Ave. in West Hartford. You can find the menus for lunch, dinner and happy hour online here.

