Correction officer assaulted at the Cheshire Correctional Institution

A correction officer was assaulted at Cheshire Correctional Institution Thursday night.

The state Department of Correction said the correction officer was distributing trays of food at dinner just before 4:30 p.m. when someone who was incarcerated started punching him.

More staff members responded and quickly restrained the assailant, who was transported to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Restrictive Housing Unit, according to the department.

The officer who was attacked was taken to a hospital, where he was treated. He has been released.

This was the second incident this week in which correction officers were attacked at correctional institutions in the state.

On Tuesday morning, an inmate at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown stabbed two correction officers with a sharpened toothbrush, according to the state Department of Correction.

One correction officer was stabbed in the neck and another was stabbed in the torso. Both were rushed to a local area hospital, where they were treated. They have since been released.

“This is totally unacceptable. These unprovoked attacks must stop,” Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros said in a statement.

He went on to say that he would use whatever means he has at his disposal to ensure "the safety of the brave men and women of this Agency.”

“I want to make it clear that an individual who assaults a Department of Correction staff member will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Actions have consequences,” Quiros added. “I will continue to work with my leadership team as well as union representatives to develop policies to combat these recent incidents.”

The Connecticut State Police and the Department of Correction are investigating.