Tolland

Couple Speaks Out After Car Damaged by Crowd at Tolland Takeover

By Matt Austin

The state is looking at ways to prevent dangerous driving. We’re talking about ATVs roaring down roads and so-called street takeovers.

And it comes just days after a scary situation in Tolland that left a couple’s car badly damaged.

“We were pretty shaken up,” said Dennis.

Dennis and Stephanie did not want their last names used.

But they do want people to learn about their experience and the damage done to their car after they got stuck in chaos during a street takeover in Tolland on Sunday.

“They were jumping on top of the car, kicking it. I was asking them to stop,” said Stephanie.

Thankfully the couple was not hurt, but they fear the car is totaled.

Now just days after this terrifying ordeal, the state Senate is taking action when it comes to reckless driving.

“We know that it has increased and needs to be addressed,” said Sen. Herron Gaston (D–Bridgeport).

Lawmakers approved the plan to create the Greater Hartford Regional Law Enforcement Task Force. The effort is meant to investigate and prevent these groups of hundreds of people from illegally tearing up streets on ATVs, motorcycles and cars.

 “I think it’s a great start for us to try and combat what seems to be reoccurring incidences throughout our state,” said Sen. Henri Martin (R–Bristol).

Soon after the Tolland takeover, state police announced they arrested one of the ring leaders behind events in the state.

And their investigation continues which includes undercover work and help from the FBI.

“I just want people to know that it is going on and it doesn’t matter what town you are in, you need to be careful,” said Stephanie.

Lawmakers point out this is not just a problem in Connecticut, but across the country. The bill now heads to the House.

