Coventry Police Look For 2 Individuals in Rally Investigation

Coventry police are looking for two individuals as a part of an investigation related to a rally that took place on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The rally took place at the intersection of Boston Turnpike and Grant Hill, officials said.

Police are looking to identify two individuals for questioning. One is pictured above.

Anyone who knows the identity of the individuals or can put them in contact with police is asked to contact Officer Robert Dexter at 860-742-7331 or rdexter@coventryct.org.

It is unclear why police are looking for the individuals at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.