Coventry

Coventry Police Look For 2 Individuals in Rally Investigation

Coventry Police

Coventry police are looking for two individuals as a part of an investigation related to a rally that took place on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The rally took place at the intersection of Boston Turnpike and Grant Hill, officials said.

Police are looking to identify two individuals for questioning. One is pictured above.

Anyone who knows the identity of the individuals or can put them in contact with police is asked to contact Officer Robert Dexter at 860-742-7331 or rdexter@coventryct.org.

It is unclear why police are looking for the individuals at this time.

Local

Election 2020 2 hours ago

West Hartford Event Promotes Hope, Healing After Election

Shake Shack 4 hours ago

Shake Shack in West Hartford Temporarily Closed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

CoventryinvestigationrallyCoventry police
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us