State Identifies COVID-19 Hot Spots, Will Focus Vaccination Efforts

During his briefing Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont specifically identified several Connecticut towns and cities where the state is seeing COVID-19 hot spots. They are predominantly located in the Naugatuck Valley region.
The governor’s office said over the next few weeks they will be working very closely with local officials in the Waterbury and Naugatuck areas in an effort to curb an upward trend of infections.
“Not sure why this is happening, but we are paying particularly close attention to it,” said Lamont.
The list of towns, which also includes towns outside the Naugatuck Valley, includes Waterbury, Bethlehem, New Milford, Wolcott, Brookfield, Derby, Union, Seymour, Watertown, Naugatuck, Torrington, Thomaston and Haddam.
Topping the list is Waterbury. The state says they are seeing 69 positive cases per 100,000 people. Responding to the surge, Waterbury officials say they will be expanding hours at its vaccination clinics and are counting on assistance.
“We anticipate additional mobile units and support from the National Guard in terms of staff,” said Mack Demac, chief of staff for Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.
The state said it is doing contact tracing but at this time it is not clear what is causing the uptick.
In Naugatuck, the mayor is concerned with the high concentration in the area. He said an emphasis remains on getting shots into arms.
“We’re doing 600 or 700 a day. So, we’re focused on vaccines along with the regular precautions,” said Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess.
In total, there were 13 towns and cities identified as hot spots. In those areas, the governor said additional vaccination efforts will be made.
“Now we’re bringing the vaccination vans, making this a priority right up and down through the valley,” said Lamont.
Both Waterbury and Naugatuck officials said their efforts will be robust as they try to address the developing trend.
“Right now we are in a hotspot and we are going to fight it as hard as we can,” added Hess.
Waterbury is urging anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 to not leave their homes. They encourage anyone who has been exposed and has basic needs, to instead call 3-1-1, and the city will ensure people have those needs taken care of so they do not need to go out in public.
