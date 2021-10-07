Covid-19 Testing Demand is Up Again. Here's How to Get An Appointment

The demand for Covid-19 testing in the state has picked up through the last few weeks.

In response, health care systems and state partners are stepping up and trying to meet needs.

“Many of our testing sites had started to wind down as we thought that this pandemic was waning and then as the Delta wave came through we started setting up sites so that people could access, testing sites," said Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said Thursday.

United Way of Connecticut runs the state 211 hotline and they say they've received 51,000 inquiries for Covid-19 testing in the last week alone.

If you’re looking to get tested for the coronavirus, whether you’re vaccinated or not, you can check with your provider, call United Way of Connecticut at 211 or visit www.211ct.org.

If you go online, you'll want to scroll to where it says "Looking for COVID-19 test sites or vaccine clinics?" enter your town or city or zip code, and then click "view testing sites."

Individual health systems may also list testing options on their websites.

Once you’re tested, result wait times will vary. Rapid tests will get you more immediate results. A PCR test result will depend on how busy the labs are, but usually takes at least 24 hours and can take up to several days. If your test is for a specific purpose such as a requirement for work or travel, make sure to check the testing requirements before you make an appointment.