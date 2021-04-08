COVID-19 Variant Update: Latest Case Numbers in CT

Coronavirus variants continue to spread in Connecticut and across the country, and on Thursday the state released the latest data.

The state Department of Public Health said there different categories they consider - those of "high consequence," those of "concern," and those of "interest," based on factors like how easily a strain can spread.

COVID-19 Variants of Concern

B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom): 649 cases

B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa): 8 cases

P.1 (first detected in Brazil): 5 cases

B.1.427 (first detected in California): 39 cases

B.1.429 (first detected in California): 108 cases

COVID-19 Variants of Interest

B.1.526 (first detected in New York): 272 cases

B.1.525 (first detected in Africa and Europe): 10 cases

P.2 (first detected in Brazil): 7 cases

The state continues its vaccination effort, calling it a race against the variants. On Thursday the governor reported that 49% of adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Studies are underway to see how effective the currently available vaccines are against the various variants as researchers also look at developing future vaccines to combat emerging variants.