Hartford

Crash and debris in road closes parts of both sides of I-84 in Hartford

CT DOT

A crash and debris in the road has closed parts of both sides of Interstate 84 in Hartford on Saturday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said there is a one-vehicle crash on I-84 east between exits 52 and 53. At this time, the left and center lanes are closed.

On the westbound side of the highway, there is debris in the road between exits 54 and 51. The left lane is closed.

It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.

This article tagged under:

