Crash and police activity shut down I-84 in Hartford

A crash and police activity have shut down Interstate 84 East in Hartford.

It's happening in the area of Exit 48A, according to state police. The highway is shut down at Exit 46, they said.

Serious injuries have been reported, state police said.

Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to take alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

There was no additional information immediately available and no word on when the highway will reopen.

