Crash Closes Both Sides of I-95 at Q Bridge in New Haven

A crash closed I-95 North and South at the Quinnipiac River Bridge in New Haven Sunday night, according to state police.

The crash happened in the area of Exit 50 just after 8:30 p.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

The tractor-trailer caught fire, police said.

At least one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The highway was expected to be closed for several hours.