One lane is getting by on Interstate 84 West in Tolland as police investigate a crash.

State police said they are investigating in the area of exit 68 in Tolland. One lane is open, according to CT Travel Smart.

#CTTraffic I-84 westbound in the area of Exit 68, in Tolland - the right lane is shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use extra caution. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 2, 2022

Following this mornings motor vehicle accident, I-84 westbound between exits 69 and 68 will be closed while State Police conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/fgmsjPXDzE — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) June 2, 2022

Drivers are urged to use caution.