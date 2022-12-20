Crash Closes I-95 North in Old Saybrook, LifeStar Responding

A crash has closed Interstate 95 north in Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning and LifeStar is responding to the scene.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said two vehicles are involved in the crash between exits 66 and 67.

At this time, the northbound side of the highway is closed. There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

According to Old Saybrook Fire Department, LifeStar has been called to the scene.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of any injuries.