A crash has closed both sides of Route 201 in Griswold on Sunday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said a vehicle crashed into a tree and Route 201 is closed in both directions at Lester Road.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

There's no word on how long the area will be closed for.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.