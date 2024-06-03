Willimantic

Crash involving dump truck closes Route 66 in Willimantic for hours

A crash involving a dump truck and several other vehicles closed a busy road in Willimantic Monday afternoon.

The dump truck rolled over on Columbia Avenue, also known as Route 66, near the intersection with West Main Street.

The dump truck spilled part of its load onto the road.

Fire officials say there is also a fuel spill.

According to police, the truck was headed east on Route 66 around 2:45 p.m. when it crashed into several other vehicles and flipped onto its side.

There were no immediate details on any injuries.

Police said the road was expected to be closed for the foreseeable future. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

