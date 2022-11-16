EAST HARTFORD

Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Closes I-84 East in East Hartford

By NBC Connecticut Staff

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the eastbound side of the highway is closed between exits 56 and 58.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one vehicle.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.

