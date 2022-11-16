Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Closes I-84 East in East Hartford

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the eastbound side of the highway is closed between exits 56 and 58.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one vehicle.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.