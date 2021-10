A car fire has shut down several lanes on Interstate 84 in East Hartford Wednesday morning.

The three right eastbound lanes are closed between exits 58 and 59.

The call came in a little after 5:30 a.m.

There has been no information on any possible injuries at this time.

