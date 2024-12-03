Crash closes part of Route 17 in Durham for hours

Part of Route 17 in Durham remains closed after a crash early Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

State police said a vehicle hit a pole, which took down wires, early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded around 1:32 a.m. and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Firefighters as well as crews from the state Department of Transportation and Eversource also responded.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Route 17 is closed between Parmelee Hill Road and Indian Lane.

State police ask anyone who is in the area to seek an alternate route. It’s not clear when the road will reopen.