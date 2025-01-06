Crash closes Route 17 in Durham, serious injuries reported

Route 17 in Durham is closed after a crash and there are serious injuries, according to state police.

They said three vehicles were involved in a crash on New Haven Road around 1:19 p.m. and serious injuries are reported.

The road is closed in the area of Stagecoach Road.

No information was immediately available on when the road is expected to reopen.

State police are asking people to seek an alternate route if you were planning on traveling in the area.