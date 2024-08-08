Farmington

Three injured in crash on Route 6 in Farmington

Farmington police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 6 in Farmington on Thursday morning.

Police said three vehicles were involved in a crash near Pinnacle Road around 5:47 a.m. and the drivers were transported to area hospitals.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The road was shut down for a brief time while the vehicles were removed.

