BURLINGTON

Crash With Wires Down Closes Route 4 in Burlington

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A crash with downed wires has closed part of Route 4 in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said a vehicle hit the pole and wires were brought down.

Emergency crews said the power in town will be distributed so they can get the occupant out of the vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The road is currently closed between Mountain Spring Road and Vineyard Road.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTON
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us