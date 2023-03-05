Crash With Wires Down Closes Route 4 in Burlington

A crash with downed wires has closed part of Route 4 in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said a vehicle hit the pole and wires were brought down.

Emergency crews said the power in town will be distributed so they can get the occupant out of the vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

The road is currently closed between Mountain Spring Road and Vineyard Road.

There's no word on when the road will reopen.