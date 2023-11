Crashes have closed multiple parts of Route 72 West in Plainville on Tuesday morning.

A two-vehicle crash has closed the highway between exits 3 and 4.

A separate single-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of the highway in the same area.

There is no estimate for when the area will fully reopen.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crashes.