Crews Battle 2 Church Fires in New Britain

Firefighters from several towns are working to put out two church fires in New Britain, according to the mayor's office.

Crews first responded to 76 Winter St., a temple called Congregation Tephereth Israel.

Shortly after, firefighters received a report of a second church fire at 99 Franklin Square, which is Saint Matthew Lutheran Church.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw a large emergency response presence as officials worked to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said no one was injured.

Officials didn't say if the two fires were connected or not.

Both fires are under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office. No additional information was immediately available.