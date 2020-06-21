Crews Investigate Fire at Milford Home

Crews are investigating after a fire ripped through a home in Milford Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:46 a.m. on Andrus Drive.

Crews responding to the scene said they found heavy smoke pushing out of every window in the two and a half story home.

The four occupants and their German Shepherd dog were able to escape the house safely.

Crews said there was a large fire in the basement of the home that extended upwards into the first and second-floor living space because the basement door was left open. This allowed the fire and extensive heat to travel throughout the home, the fire department said.

The in-law apartment at the home was not harmed in the fire, according to crews. This is because the apartment had a closed door to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to crews.

The fire department is recommending that residents check their smoke detectors monthly. If confronted with a fire, crews tell people to make sure their doors are closed. This will keep the fire contained in the room it started in. It also prevents fresh air and oxygen from fueling the fire, firefighters said.

The fire is under investigation.