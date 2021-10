Crews are investigating a fire at an old gymnasium on Main Street in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the vacant building in the 1600 block of Main Street around 6 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There was lots of smoke and heavy flames coming from the building when crews were called.

According to authorities, the building has been the scene of several fires before.

HAPPENING NOW: @HFDFireDept is responding to a fire at an old gymnasium. It’s unclear what started the fire but authorities say it’s a vacant building but has been the scene of several fires before @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/vf263s709c — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) October 10, 2021

It's unclear what may have started the fire.