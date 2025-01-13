Crews respond to house fire in Marlborough

Crews have responded to a house fire in Marlborough on Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. at a home on Jones Hollow Road.

Authorities have not released any details about the size of the fire or the extent of any possible damage.

At this time, Jones Hollow Road is closed near Heritage Drive. West Road is also closed.

There is no estimate for the duration of the road closures.