Multiple People Injured in Newington Fires: PD

Multiple people are injured and are being taken to the hospital after two fires on the same street in Newington on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Fire crews were called to two structure fires on Audubon Avenue. Large plumes of dark smoke can be seen for miles from several nearby towns.

Flames appeared to have cause significant damage to the house and several vehicles including a camper. A nearby home also has heat damage to the outside.

Dispatchers said multiple people are injured and are being taken to the hospital. Authorities did not release details on the exact number of people or the extent of their injuries.

At the time, breathing here was difficult because of the tremendous amount of smoke that was pouring out of the home. NBC CT spoke with neighbors who came out to see what was going on.

“We were on the back side of the house. The trees were on fire. The flames were really high in the sky. Explosions after explosions. We heard four. One right after another," Brenda Belanger of Newington said.

Family members of the people who live in the house say they believe everyone was able to get out. They were concerned about what had happened to their animals.

Firefighters aren’t giving up yet and still are working to get this fire out. It's unclear what caused the fires.

Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.