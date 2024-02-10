vernon

Multi-family home in Vernon likely uninhabitable after fire

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A multi-family home in Vernon is likely uninhabitable after a fire on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a four-family home on Prospect Street after getting a report of a structure fire.

A portion of Prospect Street is currently blocked off as firefighters continue to work to extinguish the fire.

All of the residents are safe and no injuries have been reported.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time, but police said the home is likely uninhabitable. Police did not say how many people will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

