Crews Work to Extinguish Brush Fire That Fully Engulfed Shed in Ellington

Tolland crews are working to put out a brush fire that fully engulfed a shed in Ellington.
Authorities say they're responding to Buff Cap Road and Ladd Road to provide mutual aid.
The fire danger in Connecticut remains extremely high today due to a combination of dry air, gust winds and a lack of rain. The entire state is under a Red Flag Warning.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
It's unknown if there are any injuries, or how the fire started. No additional information was immediately available.