Crews Work to Extinguish Brush Fire That Fully Engulfed Shed in Ellington

Tolland crews are working to put out a brush fire that fully engulfed a shed in Ellington.

Authorities say they're responding to Buff Cap Road and Ladd Road to provide mutual aid.

The fire danger in Connecticut remains extremely high today due to a combination of dry air, gust winds and a lack of rain. The entire state is under a Red Flag Warning.

It's unknown if there are any injuries, or how the fire started. No additional information was immediately available.

