Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger Issued for All of Connecticut

A combination of dry air, a gusty wind and a lack of rain will create a high fire danger today.

A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire state. A red flag warning is an alert issued when conditions can prompt any brush fires that start to spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

A high fire danger today for all of CT. Dry air, a lack of rain combined with wind will cause any fires that get going to spread quickly. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Pc3KNk1ir0 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 11, 2023

Dry conditions are expected to continue over the next several days. In fact, no widespread rain is expected until a cold front approaches the state on Monday.

The state said the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection and the local communities regulate open burning. Residents should contact the local fire department before beginning any open burning.

They said open burning is prohibited when the danger index is high, very high or extreme.

DEEP said there is also potential for the red flag warning to continue on Wednesday.

