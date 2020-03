Crews are working to rescue a man at Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury on Saturday.

Firefighters said they were called to the park around 8:45 a.m.

Fire officials are working with LifeStar and Simsbury EMS to rescue one man, according to Simsbury Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Gilbert.

Authorities have not released details about what may have happened to the man or why he needs rescuing.

The park remains open at this time.