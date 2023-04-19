Cromwell Man Sentenced to Prison for Demanding Money From Person on Dating App

A Cromwell man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after arranging to meet with a person on a dating app, taking out a knife and demanding money, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Authorities said 31-year-old Orlando Ferreira will serve a 19 year prison sentence and four years of special parole for a July 2020 robbery that happened in Cromwell.

State officials said Ferreira arranged to meet a person off a dating app on July 26, 2020. After the victim picked him up, Ferreira pulled out a knife and demanded he drive him to the bank.

While trying to defend himself, the victim grabbed the knife and was cut on his hand. He then stopped the car and got out, then tried to pull Ferreira from the car but was thrown to the ground, sustaining significant road burns during the encounter, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Ferreira was found guilty of crimes including first-degree robbery, attempted robbery, reckless endangerment, and carjacking.