New Canaan

Crowd of Taylor Swift fans leads to police presence in New Canaan

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 19, 2023
MEGA/GC Images)

Taylor Swift fans “Enchanted” by the thought that they might see her in New Canaan on Thursday afternoon ended up causing a little bit of commotion in town and the police responded.

Officers responded to Elm Street around 3 p.m. after receiving a report that fans were waiting to see the extremely popular singer dining at a restaurant in town and officers dispersed the crowd, police said.

The officers never had contact with Swift and police said they could not confirm whether she was in New Canaan or not.

But People Magazine reports that Swift was on the West Coast on Thursday night, where she was having dinner with Selena Gomez and Zoe Kravitz in West Hollywood.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 19, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are seen at sushi park on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

This article tagged under:

New Canaan
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us