Cruise ship stops in Connecticut ports on journey from Boston to New York City

American Cruise Lines’ New England cruise ship sails from Boston to New York City this week and on the way, it stopped in Connecticut twice.

“I think the Connecticut shoreline in particular is just a beautiful place to be especially now in October,” said American Cruise Lines Public Relations Manager Alexa Paolella.

The first stop in New London on Monday and the second was in Old Saybrook late into Tuesday evening.

American Cruise Lines has been around for 50 years and is based in Guilford. It says nearly 100 voyages from all over the country stopped to sightsee in the state.

“It’s pretty exciting for us to be a port of call for a cruise line,” said Old Saybrook’s Economic Development and Communication Director Jennifer Donahue. “It’s not something that’s normally happening here.”

Kay Meyer traveled from the Tampa Bay area to Boston to get on the cruise and says this is her seventh cruise.

“I always enjoy it,” she said. “It beats the big ships, it’s just a different world.”

She says she’s had the cruised booked for a long time, but with Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall in Florida the cruise allows her family not to worry.

“The one thing they don’t have to worry about is their mother, because she’s in Connecticut,” she said.

The cruise is set to end on Friday.