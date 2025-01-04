CT businesses are providing more options for the ‘sober curious' crowd

It's the first Friday of the New Year, and some resolutions are being put to the test.

One increasingly common resolution is "Dry January," which is committing to no alcohol for the month.

This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General warns that alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer, now calling for alcohol to have warning labels, just like cigarettes.

More people are starting the year off sober

"I just always feel better at the end of the month, save some money and stuff like that,” Allie Kyff, of West Hartford, said. She’s participating in Dry January.

“I don’t drink myself and I think that it’s awesome having options for people who don’t drink, as well,” Steven Dickerson, of Hartford, said.

Restaurants are taking notice.

"Already we've noticed that people are really kind of getting into these things and they want to get into their resolutions,” Brian Mitchell of MAX Hospitality Group said.

MAX Hospitality Group runs 10 restaurants in the area, all of which are sharing a resolution menu with healthy options and zero-proof cocktails for people who are sober or partaking in Dry January.

But you can find zero-proof options on their menus no matter the month.

That’s because Mitchell said opting for no alcohol is a growing movement among customers.

"Having a composed cocktail in our restaurant is a much more important aspect than just having lets say a club soda with cranberry,” Mitchell said.

This movement is something doctors are noticing, too, and hope it will help reduce the stigma around not drinking.

"In our young adults, we're seeing what we call sober curious, you know, people who are interested in cutting back on alcohol,” Dr. Traci Marquis-Eydman, a physician with Quinnipiac University’s Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine, said.

She said staying sober can lead to improved sleep, weight loss, mental clarity and better social connection – and can even prevent cancer.

"Alcohol has been associated with breast cancer for a long time, colorectal cancer, laryngeal cancer, mouth cancer, esophageal cancer, and so on. So we know about these risks, but the public doesn't seem to have a good understanding of that,” she said.

Friday's advisory from the Surgeon General said the risk for breast, mouth and throat cancers may start to increase at one drink or fewer per day.

But it’s important to acknowledge that cutting back on drinking might not be easy for everyone.

"If you are thinking about that, seek out a physician because there are things we can do to help make this a more comfortable and supported journey for you,” Marquis-Eydman said.

National guidelines currently recommend two drinks a day or fewer for men, and one or fewer for women. That will be reassessed later this year.

If you or a loved one are having trouble with alcohol use, you can look for resources here.