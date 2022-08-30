CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple.

Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said Thomas Jacius died by suicide.

The second tragedy happened on Saturday. Wethersfield Police say just after 9 p.m., they responded to Mountain Laurel Drive, where 21-year-old Caroline Anne Ashworth of Branford was found in the front car seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Outside of the car was 59-year-old Michael Mollow of Branford with gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

Police say the two were previously in a relationship and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The North Branford Dental Group where Mollow worked put out a statement saying in part:

“It is with a sad and heavy heart that we are announcing the tragic loss of Dr. Michael Mollow. We extend our deepest sympathies and support to the families and friends affected by this devastating event.”

Officials have not said what led up to either of these incidents. Liza Andrews from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence cannot comment on specific cases but said things like jealousy, physical abuse or someone pulling away from family and friends should all be warning flags.

“They are being called names, they are being put down in front of family and friends,” said Liza Andrews, director of public policy and communications, CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Andrews said resources are available across the state to help victims of domestic violence.

“All services are safe, free, confidential, and completely voluntary,” Andrews said.

The organization offers 1-on-1 counseling, support groups, emergency shelters and housing assistance.

“Maybe if someone does want to leave, and they need help with a security deposit or one month's rent, we have some options to help with that,” Andrews said.

CT Safe Connect offers services by phone or via email. Call or text 888-774-2900 or visit CTSafeConnect.org to live chat or email with an advocate. Advocates are available 24/7.