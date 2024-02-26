CT contractor faces charges for death of worker in NY trench collapse

A contractor from Connecticut is facing charges in connection to the death of a worker following a trench collapse in New York in 2021.

The Westchester County Office of the District Attorney said Michael Conway, 59, of Bethel, is facing charges for negligent homicide in his role as director of project development of a construction company called Lecher Development LLC.

Officials said 46-year-old Jose Vega died after a nine-foot-deep trench collapsed and buried him under dirt at a residential construction site in the Village of Mamaroneck.

The District Attorney's Office said Conway, who was the site supervisor, told two workers to dig a trench without proper shoring or cave-in protections in place. Authorities said he was aware that the excavation was in violation of OSHA regulations, which require a trench deeper than five feet to have protection that prevent the walls from caving in.

A jury has indicted Conway for criminally negligent homicide and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. He was arrested by New York officers and arraigned on Friday.

“My office will seek justice for the family of Jose Vega and continue to ensure workers’ safety remains a priority across the county to prevent fatalities like this one," DA Miriam Rocah said in a statement.

Conway is set to appear in court on March 22.