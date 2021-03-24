CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.3%; Hospitalizations Continue to Increase

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 4.3% as hospitalizations increased Wednesday. Seven new deaths were reported.

There were 33,848 new tests reported Wednesday, of which 1,457 came back positive. There are 412 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of nine.

The death toll now stands at 7,852.